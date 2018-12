FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after his truck flipped over the Trinity Bridge in northeast Fort Worth Sunday evening, police said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to Randol Mill Road after the truck landed on its top around 6 p.m.

About two dozen firefighters were at the scene trying to get the victim out of the truck.

The man was pronounced dead a few moments later. The identity of the victim remains unknown.

Police are still investigating.