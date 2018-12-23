Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas Eve, downtown Grapevine, Grapevine, last minute shopping, National Retail Federation
Downtown Grapevine (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Last minute shoppers filled the stores before Christmas in Downtown Grapevine.

According to the National Retail Federation, 134 million people will buy their Christmas presents this weekend.

“All the men shop last minute, the store is full of men shopping especially,” said Tracy, a store employee. “Everybody likes to buy the ornaments because they tie them to their gifts as they wrap and we have a ton of ribbon to wrap on presents so those are kind of the last minute items.”

About seven percent of people will continue to shop Christmas Eve.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s