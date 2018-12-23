GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Last minute shoppers filled the stores before Christmas in Downtown Grapevine.

According to the National Retail Federation, 134 million people will buy their Christmas presents this weekend.

“All the men shop last minute, the store is full of men shopping especially,” said Tracy, a store employee. “Everybody likes to buy the ornaments because they tie them to their gifts as they wrap and we have a ton of ribbon to wrap on presents so those are kind of the last minute items.”

About seven percent of people will continue to shop Christmas Eve.