DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Omni Hotel rolled out the red carpet for the homeless.

“Our goal every Christmas is to bless these homeless people,” said David Timothy, the soup man. “To show them that Dallas does care about them.”

Five hundred homeless men, women and children are spending Christmas Eve at the Downtown Dallas Omni Hotel, thanks to the non-profit group, Soup-Mobile.

Each person was greeted with a holiday welcome from volunteers.

During their overnight stay, guests will get new clothes and Christmas gifts.

Earlier Christmas Eve evening, they also enjoyed a banquet where Mayor Mike Rawlings served as the head waiter.

