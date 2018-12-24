WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Better Business Bureau is warning people to look out for in-person solicitations.

Maybe you’ve been approached by them while doing your last-minute shopping: mobile businesses offering on-the-spot car repairs.

One couple said what seemed like a convenient deal to fix a car turned out to be a ripoff.

The dents in David McCann’s Ford F-150 are a reminder of what he calls a stupid mistake.

“They was there for one reason, to get the money,” said McCann.

The McCanns were leaving the Target in Waxahachie when two men in a Jeep flagged them down.

The logo on their car read, “Mobile Dent Solutions,” and they offered to fix the dents in the couple’s truck.

“We were old and that’s why they tried to flag us down,” said Linda McCann.

They said the workers refused to take no for an answer. They also refused to make repairs on-site.

Instead, they followed the McCanns all the way home to Midlothian, 15 miles away.

The McCanns felt uneasy but they agreed to the job anyway.

“I began to have a funny feeling they weren’t right anyway,” said Linda.

They said they knew something was wrong when they saw the men take out a crowbar.

“Knocked a big old hole right there,” said David, referencing the passenger-side car door.

Instead of fixing the dents, David said the men created more. Then they used wax to cover up the damage and sandpaper to scratch the headlights.

“I know what they were doing,” said David. “Scamming us.”

“This sounds like a fly-by-night [operation],” said Phylissia Clark, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau.

When it comes to in-person sales, the Better Business Bureau said to do your homework. Legitimate companies should provide a contract or let you call your insurance provider on the spot.

“Take extreme caution,” said Clark. “Don’t let anyone push you around. Don’t be afraid to say no.”

The business does not exist online. The number provided on their business card was disconnected.

The McCanns know they lost their money forever. But they want to warn others to research companies before paying the price.

“I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” said Linda.

Before choosing these companies, check reviews online.

If you ever feel unsafe in an on-the-spot solicitation, call police.