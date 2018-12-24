WILMER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County authorities have seized a loose dog that seriously injured a man outside of his home in Wilmer Sunday.

Daryl Nelson was returning to his mobile home from church and was about to walk his two dogs, Butch and Selena, when a loose dog, described as a pit bull mix by authorities, attacked them.

Nelson said he almost had his fingers bitten off.

The loose dog had chewed on his door trying to get to one of the dogs inside while Nelson was still outside fighting for his life.

Nelson said his neighbors came to help; however, his thumb was already almost torn off and his legs had sustained bite wounds.

Despite his injuries, Nelson said he doesn’t want to see the aggressive animal euthanized.

“I’d like to see it find another home if they can because it’s like a kid to me a kid’s helpless a dog’s helpless, you see what I’m saying,” said Nelson. “They’ve just got to be taught the right way.”

Authorities have taken the dog involved in the attack to the Wilmer Animal Shelter where it’s fate will be determined after an investigation.

“If they’re outside we are going to be outside because this could have happened to my boys too,” said Esmeralda Gonzalez, a Wilmer resident. “They were right here with him.”