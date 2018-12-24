DENTON (CBSDFW.COM)- A Texas Woman’s University professor will be having the experience of a lifetime playing at the Vatican in Rome.

“We have this beautiful art form,” said guitar professor Carlo Pezzimenti. “All we need to do is just share that with other people.”

If music is the gift, then Carlo Pezzimenti is the messenger.

Pezzimenti is an internationally recognized guitar performer and a professor at Texas Woman’s University. He’s been at the university since 1980.

“I’ve played in almost every venue you could think of in this whole area and to me this is my favorite place,” said Pezzimenti in reference to the university.

North Texas is home, but he has performed music all over the world. This week brings a new highlight: a series of concerts in Italy, beginning Friday at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

“I would say for myself it’s going to be a pretty amazing event. I don’t think this is something that happens every day,” said Pezzimenti.

He’s not making the trip alone, however. Pezzimenti will accompany the Ursuline Academy choir when they perform during the Mass of The Holy Innocents.

Pezzimenti will also have solo performances.

“He’s going to be playing the guitar while we sing ‘Silent Night’,” said Sophia Tran, a junior at Ursuline and singer in the choir.

Ursuline received the invitation earlier this year.

“It’s just such an amazing opportunity,” said Sophia.

Pezzimenti said he doesn’t know if the Pope will stop by, but the concert is open to the public.

For Pezzimenti, he said the opportunity to play beautiful music in a beautiful place is the most important thing.

“Just being surrounded by stunningly beautiful art,” said Pezzimenti. “From the renaissance to the baroque period, it is pretty stunning. I cannot find a better adjective than that.”

Pezzimenti and the Ursuline Academy choir leave early Christmas morning for Rome.

Their first concert is at the Vatican Friday, followed by additional performances at a church in Rome and cathedral in Florence.