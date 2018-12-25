Filed Under:Campo Verde, Christmas decorations, Christmastime, Dalworthington Gardens, Mexican restaurant, North Texas

DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a feast for the senses at one popular Mexican restaurant in North Texas.

In addition to its food, Campo Verde in Dalworthington Gardens has become famous for its over-the-top display of Christmas decorations.

Campo Verde restaurant at Christmastime (photo courtesy: Mark Schnyder)

The owner, James WIlliams, says there are 3,000 yards of multi-colored garland on display along with 50 Santa Clauses and 30 Christmas trees.

There are also two model trains that travel more than 600 feet through the restaurant and bar.

“I didn’t want to open a Mexican restaurant with just rice and beans and tacos everybody does that,” said Williams. “Kids love it, I mean their eyes just light up and it’s kind of different here, the only people I know that have tried to do this is the Griswalds.”

In the days leading up to Christmas, the restaurant had waits up to two hours.

The decorations stay up through March.

