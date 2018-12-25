LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Volunteers made sure first responders in North Texas felt appreciated on Christmas Day.

The group Feed A Hero, prepared food and packed their cars with warm meals Christmas morning and drove across the Metroplex to deliver lunch to about 4,500 police officers, firefighters and paramedics working on the holiday.

“There is nothing I would rather do than to spend Christmas Day doing this, honoring policemen, firemen and paramedics for everything they do,” said volunteer Deborah Watson.

Feed A Hero started delivering meals on Christmas in 2013.

On Christmas 2018, volunteers brought meals to 280 stations across seven North Texas counties.

Volunteers told CBS 11, their efforts on Christmas don’t come close to comparing to the work first responders do every day.