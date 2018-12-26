CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department said it received “numerous calls” Wednesday saying someone is making random phone calls throughout the county identifying himself as Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brooks.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner said the scammer says “unless a specific amount of money is wired immediately, a warrant will be issued and the victim would be arrested.”

The phone number for the caller has been reported as 903-486-3315.

Sheriff Tanner wants to make clear, “This is a SCAM. We DO NOT have a Detective Brooks and the number given IS NOT an NCSO number. Please do not become a victim of these scammers.”

Sheriff Tanner said it’s always a good idea to call, verify and make sure to report any and all suspicious activity to your local law enforcement.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department does not call to solicit money.