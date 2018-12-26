Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A college bowl game has been cancelled due to severe weather concerns in Dallas.
The First Responder Bowl, that had just gotten underway at the Cotton Bowl, tweeted at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
The game between the Boston College Eagles (7-5) and the 25th ranked Boise State Broncos (10-3) had been delayed due to lightning.
Boston College led 7-0 when the game was called off.
