DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A college bowl game has been cancelled due to severe weather concerns in Dallas.

The First Responder Bowl, that had just gotten underway at the Cotton Bowl, tweeted at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday the game was cancelled and will not be made up.

The game between the Boston College Eagles (7-5) and the 25th ranked Boise State Broncos (10-3) had been delayed due to lightning.

Boston College led 7-0 when the game was called off.

Screen Shot 2018 12 26 at 2.39.57 PM College Bowl Game Cancelled In Dallas Due To Severe Weather Concerns

First Responder Bowl cancelled (Jack Fink – CBS 11)

  1. Hal Lillywhite says:
    December 26, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Almost certainly the right decision it stinks that they had to cancel the game. After all the preparation by players, fan travel etc. it is really sad that they could not play the game.

