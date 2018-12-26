WEATHERTHUNDERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas County, DCHHS, Flu, flu cases, Flu Deaths, Flu Season, Flu Shots

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu cases are on the rise by a significant amount for the second time in as many weeks in Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports flu cases have nearly doubled over this time last week from 65 cases to 125 new cases.

Before that, cases nearly doubled from the previous week in which there were 36 cases.

Doctors say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.

Flu season often peaks in February.

The county has yet to report any flu-related deaths.

Last year, 83 people died from flu complications in Dallas County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s