DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu cases are on the rise by a significant amount for the second time in as many weeks in Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports flu cases have nearly doubled over this time last week from 65 cases to 125 new cases.

Before that, cases nearly doubled from the previous week in which there were 36 cases.

Doctors say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.

Flu season often peaks in February.

The county has yet to report any flu-related deaths.

Last year, 83 people died from flu complications in Dallas County.