FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A large pile of “recycling material” burned Wednesday night just north of downtown Fort Worth at NE 38th and N Commerce.

It started around 6:30 p.m.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said two ladder trucks were used to keep the fire from spreading beyond the pile.

The Fire Department said in an 8:50 p.m. news release, “Crews on scene are actively monitoring the air quality and we have no reason to believe there are any immediate health hazards. We ask anyone in the area to stay in their homes with the doors and windows shut until further notice.”

There are no reports of injuries.

At 7:47 p.m., the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management warned residents nearby to stay inside wherever they are for now.

The agency tweeted, “Fort Worth Emergency Management and @ FortWorthFire are issuing a “shelter in place” advisory for residents that live between Blue Mound Rd & Old Decatur Rd from NW 35th St and E. McLeroy Blvd. There is a large amount of black smoke from a scrap metal fire.”

Fort Worth Emergency Management and @FortWorthFire are issuing a "shelter in place" advisory for residents that live between Blue Mound Rd & Old Decatur Rd from NW 35th St and E. McLeroy Blvd. There is a large amount of black smoke from a scrap metal fire. (See map below) pic.twitter.com/O0JGXhpXry — Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management (@FWOEM) December 27, 2018

The Fort Worth Fire Department said there’s no immediate health hazard, but people should stay in their homes just to be safe.

At 8:28 p.m. the office updated it’s shelter in place zone, tweeting, “*Due to the storms tonight the wind direction has shifted. Fort Worth OEM & @ FortWorthFire have updated the “shelter in place” advisory to include residents from N. Main Street to Beach Street & NE 38th Street to NE 28th Street. The FWFD is containing the fire.”

*Due to the storms tonight the wind direction has shifted. Fort Worth OEM & @FortWorthFire have updated the "shelter in place" advisory to include residents from N. Main Street to Beach Street & NE 38th Street to NE 28th Street. The FWFD is containing the fire. (See map below) pic.twitter.com/ATZuCCG8Q7 — Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management (@FWOEM) December 27, 2018

Fire crews say they are containing the fire but expect to remain on the scene for several hours.