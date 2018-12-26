DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday following a deadly stabbing at 9340 Skillman Street.

Dallas Police said Kenneth Ray Walker, 34, stabbed Latrecia Neshea Nelson, 38, Wednesday morning, killing her.

Police said they responded to a disturbance in an apartment around 8:45 a.m. and that’s where they found Nelson on the floor with stab wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived soon after and pronounced her deceased.

Homicide detectives determined Walker was the suspect.

Several hours later, Walker surrendered to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Police transported him to Dallas Police Jack Evans Headquarters.

During the interview, police said he admitted to stabbing the victim.

Walker was moved to the Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder.

Police have not said how Walker and the victim are connected.