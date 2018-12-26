NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM) – At 107 years old, Anthony Mancinelli is still making his clients look good with a fresh cut, which in turn makes him feel young.

Dubbed the world’s oldest barber, Mancinelli continues to put in his 40 hours a week at his shop in upstate New York. He’s even in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“What does it feel like to be the oldest barber in the world?” asked CBS News reporter Hilary Lane. “I don’t know. I am just happy I am still a barber,” Mancinelli replied.

He started cutting hair 96 years ago at the age of 11. He said he did it in order to help out his family.

Through his life, Mancinelli had a family of his own and was married for 69 years. He continues to miss his wife.

“I miss her. I go to the cemetery every day before I go to work,” he said.

Mancinelli’s son, Bob, is 85 years old.

“He is in better shape than I am. He is still going. Still working five days a week. I retired when I was 81,” said Bob Mancinelli.

The elder Mancinelli has no plans to slow down his work. He said he’ll continue in order to keep the younger generation looking sharp.

His advice to staying young?

“I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy. Some retire too soon, and they get old fast.”