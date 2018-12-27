Filed Under:California, cop killer, illegal immigrant, Police Officer Killed, Stanislaus County, suspect search

(CBS NEWS) – The man suspected of killing a police officer early Wednesday in Stanislaus County, California, is in the country illegally, authorities said Thursday.

Screen Shot 2018 12 27 at 5.38.02 PM California Police Zero In On Suspected Cop Killer: We Will Bring Him To Justice

suspected cop killer in California (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson did not publicly identify the man suspected of shooting Corporal Ronil Singh during a traffic stop, but said they know who he is and they are “pursuing every investigative lead.”

Singh, 33, was originally from Fiji and had been with the department for more than seven years. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

