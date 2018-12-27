(CBS NEWS) – The man suspected of killing a police officer early Wednesday in Stanislaus County, California, is in the country illegally, authorities said Thursday.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson did not publicly identify the man suspected of shooting Corporal Ronil Singh during a traffic stop, but said they know who he is and they are “pursuing every investigative lead.”

Singh, 33, was originally from Fiji and had been with the department for more than seven years. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

