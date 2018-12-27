DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police are looking for man who robbed at least two banks in the past week.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s with a skinny to medium build with short black hair and a receding hairline, robbed THE Wells Fargo at 601 West University Dr. on Thursday, December 20 and the Chase Bank at 2310 Colorado Blvd. on Saturday, December 22.

The man has a scar or bald spot on top of his head.

Police released surveillance images from both robberies.

Anyone with information on who and/or where he is, can call detectives at (940) 349-7986.