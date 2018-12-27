By Yona Gavino
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of travelers are scrambling to rebook flights after severe storms caused massive delays and cancellations.

Tiffany Herget’s flight to Minneapolis is one of hundreds delayed by severe storms.

American Airlines says around 400 flights in and out of DFW Airport were cancelled, out of a total of 7,000 flights.

A DFW Airport spokesperson says 84 percent of flights at the airport are with American Airlines.

Many passengers traveled with families, including small children.

Herget says she and her fiancee’s flight Thursday morning was cancelled – and all flights online were cancelled or booked already.

“She was on hold with customer service for an hour. They tried to get us into Chicago for a layover and into Minneapolis. But that flight cancelled when they were on the phone. They told us everything is canceled,” says Herget.

The Littleton family from Plano were headed to Walt Disney World but their flight was cancelled.

“Right now we’re trying to get our bags back. We’ve already paid for Disney World,” says Cheryl Littleton.

The family has spent hours trying to get their luggage back.

In the meantime, they’re contemplating making the drive to Disney World, to try to salvage their plans.

