Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets with Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda in Japan. (Office of the Governor)

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Japan for vacation but also for a couple of official meetings, including with the president and CEO of Toyota Motors.

The office of the governor said Abbott is currently in the country and has already attended two official meetings.

He met with Akio Toyoda, the president and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, on Wednesday and discussed the company’s investment in Texas. Toyota recently moved its North American headquarters from California to Plano, Texas.

Abbott also met with the William Hagerty, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, to talk about relations between Texas and Japan.

According to the governor’s office, Texas exported $9 billion worth of goods to Japan in 2017, and over 50,000 jobs were created in Texas due to Japanese investment in the state.