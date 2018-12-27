  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Akio Toyoda, Gov. Greg Abbott, Japan, Texas, Toyota
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets with Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda in Japan. (Office of the Governor)

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is visiting Japan for vacation but also for a couple of official meetings, including with the president and CEO of Toyota Motors.

The office of the governor said Abbott is currently in the country and has already attended two official meetings.

He met with Akio Toyoda, the president and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, on Wednesday and discussed the company’s investment in Texas. Toyota recently moved its North American headquarters from California to Plano, Texas.

Abbott also met with the William Hagerty, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, to talk about relations between Texas and Japan.

According to the governor’s office, Texas exported $9 billion worth of goods to Japan in 2017, and over 50,000 jobs were created in Texas due to Japanese investment in the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s