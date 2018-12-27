MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they believe sexually assaulted someone on Christmas Day.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Wayne Thomas Rogers for a sexual assault that happened on Tuesday.

Police have not released any specific details on the case but did say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Mesquite police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.