(CBS NEWS) – Former first lady Michelle Obama has been named America’s most admired woman of 2018, according to a Gallup poll. This is the first time in 17 years that someone other than Hillary Clinton was at the top of the list, according to Gallup. As for the most admired man, former President Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row.

The annual survey asks Americans to name the man and woman they admire most, living anywhere in the world. Mrs. Obama placed first, with 15 percent of people naming her, followed by Oprah Winfrey, who was mentioned 5 percent of the time. Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump followed with 4 percent mentioning each.

