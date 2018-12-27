DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas is getting ready for its New Year’s Eve show, and it involves about 15,000 pounds of fireworks.

The first of those fireworks were delivered to the tower Thursday morning and will be installed in time for next week’s festivities.

The now-annual celebration has becomes one of the largest fireworks shows in the central United States.

Workers will spend the next five days getting everything in place for the show next week.

The president of Reunion Tower said each second of the ten minute show takes about four hours of planning.

“We started planning [for this year’s show] on January 2,” said Dusti Groskreutz.