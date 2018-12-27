EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The police chief in a South Texas city has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Hidalgo Police Chief Rodolfo “Rudy” Espinoza was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Thursday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was arrested by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies.

The Monitor reports that City Manager Julian Gonzalez suspended Espinoza in October while the city investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace and potential conflicts of interest.

Hidalgo is a city of about 14,000 people located on the border with Mexico.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)