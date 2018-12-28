Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – A 911 outage is currently affecting 13 North Texas counties. In the latest update as of 4 a.m., officials were still working on a solution to the outage.
The issue has been impacting areas serve by the North Texas Council of Government’s 911 system since 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
The 13 affected counties are:
- Collin County
- Erath County
- Ellis County
- Hood County
- Hunt County
- Johnson County
- Kaufman County
- Navarro County
- Palo Pinto County
- Parker County
- Rockwall County
- Somervell County
- Wise County
People in the affected areas are told to call their police department’s non-emergency numbers or to go to a fire station if they need help.
There has been no official word on what caused the outage, but the agency said it’s related to a nationwide issue with Century Link.