(CBSDFW.COM) – A 911 outage is currently affecting 13 North Texas counties. In the latest update as of 4 a.m., officials were still working on a solution to the outage.

The issue has been impacting areas serve by the North Texas Council of Government’s 911 system since 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The 13 affected counties are:

Collin County

Erath County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Somervell County

Wise County

People in the affected areas are told to call their police department’s non-emergency numbers or to go to a fire station if they need help.

There has been no official word on what caused the outage, but the agency said it’s related to a nationwide issue with Century Link.