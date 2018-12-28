Filed Under:9/11, Century Link, North Texas, Outage

(CBSDFW.COM) – A 911 outage is currently affecting 13 North Texas counties. In the latest update as of 4 a.m., officials were still working on a solution to the outage.

The issue has been impacting areas serve by the North Texas Council of Government’s 911 system since 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The 13 affected counties are:

  • Collin County
  • Erath County
  • Ellis County
  • Hood County
  • Hunt County
  • Johnson County
  • Kaufman County
  • Navarro County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Parker County
  • Rockwall County
  • Somervell County
  • Wise County

People in the affected areas are told to call their police department’s non-emergency numbers or to go to a fire station if they need help.

There has been no official word on what caused the outage, but the agency said it’s related to a nationwide issue with Century Link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s