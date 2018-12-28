DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting Saturday, December 29, through New Year’s Eve Monday, December 31, the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue will be monitoring the illegal possession and use of fireworks.

The areas that will be patrolled by teams are Central, Southeast, Southwest and South Central.

Each of the four teams will include one Dallas Fire-Rescue Fire Inspector and one Dallas Police Officer.

DPD and DFR produced a public service announcement (at the top of the article) with more information on fireworks and gun safety over the New Year holiday.

In a news release, the two agencies outlined the potential punishments for firing a gun or shooting off fireworks:

It is illegal to discharge a firearm in the City of Dallas limits.

The penalty includes a year in jail and up to a $4000 fine.

Discharging a firearm could also result in a deadly conduct charge which carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Fireworks in the City of Dallas are illegal year-round.

The penalty includes a citation and a fine of up to $2000 and confiscation of the fireworks.