Richard Overton
Richard Overton (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A public funeral is set for the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who died this week in Texas at the age of 112.

Richard Overton was also believed to have been the oldest man in the U.S. Family members say he died Thursday in Austin, Texas, a few days after being released from a hospital.

Overton had been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Allen Bergeron was a friend of Overton’s and the city’s veterans program administrator. He says the funeral will be Jan. 12 at an Austin church. Burial is planned in the Texas State Cemetery.

Overton served in the Army in the 1940s and his birthdays in recent years drew national attention. Former President Barack Obama honored Overton at a Veterans Day ceremony in 2013.

