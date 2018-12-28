FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A matchup between Hawaii Pacific and TCU in Honolulu was cancelled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game.

The basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday but chose to cancel the contest after 21-year-old Emil Isovic died at a hospital Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Sweden collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

A statement from TCU said: “Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawai’i Pacific and the basketball team at this time.”

TCU defeated Indiana State on Christmas Day to win the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The team was planning to play Hawaii Pacific before returning home.

