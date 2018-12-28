(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – We hear it every year—the biggest resolution for the coming year is to lose weight. But how about for 2019?

Results from a new survey conducted by Life Time, reveal that more than half of respondents are committed to improving overall well-being and mental health as the top pick for the New Year.

Overall results from the survey point to a nationwide desire to focus on health and wellness.

Conducted through Life Time’s membership database, the survey polled more than 1,300 participants from age 18 to 55+ on health- and fitness-related topics ranging from what makes members feel healthy, happy and stressed to preferred workout styles and activities.

Highlights of the survey results include:

63% of respondents noted that family time makes them the most happy, followed by 57% saying exercise and or yoga brings them the most happiness day to day. Who knew but sex and eating average 23% and 22% respectively on the happy scale.

76% percent of respondents added that regular exercise makes them feel the healthiest, with 48% noting that eating healthy food makes them feel healthy. 26% responded that a balanced home and work schedule is what makes them feel the healthiest.

94% of respondents noted a person should workout 3 or more times a week to be healthy with 56% responding four or more times. This is a staggering contrast to recent findings by the Center for Disease Control, which found that less than 23% of Americans get the recommended exercise weekly.

50% of respondents noted that work caused them the most stress, followed by 35% noting family, 30% noting finances and 22% noting the political climate. When it came to stress relief, 46% noted cardio relieves the most stress for them, with group fitness and yoga somewhat tied at 36% and 34% respectively.

Losing 10 pounds? 28% of respondents said they would give up their smartphone while 17% said they would ditch work and 13% adding they would give up sex.

The most likely New Year’s resolution of respondents? 57% noted a desire to improve overall well-being and mental health versus 46% of respondents who would like to lose weight/eat better.

The results mark a shift from past New Year’s where losing weight and eating better have repeatedly taken the top spot. As we begin 2019, the focus on overall wellness, including prioritizing family and general well-being and mental health will be our top priority on the heels of a year that has been stressful for many.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)