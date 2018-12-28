  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:capital murder, Child Death, Christian Welborn, Joseph Matthew Welborn, Tarrant County
Joseph Matthew Welborn (Tarrant County Jail)

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a two-month-old baby in Tarrant County, authorities say.

Joseph Matthew Welborn is currently in custody and is being held on a charge of capital murder in the death of two-month-old Christian Welborn.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, the baby died last Friday from blunt force injuries to the head. He was found at a residence in the 5200 block of Azle Avenue in Sansom Park.

Authorities have not confirmed the man’s relationship to the baby.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. in Fort Worth in regards to this case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

