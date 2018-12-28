PASADENA, California (CBSDFW.COM) – The Flower Mound High School band is marching its way into the history books as it’ll be one of 20 bands performing at the world-famous Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s day.

“I know we are all really excited to be able to be a part of this once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Junia Lee, a drum major.

The band members said performing before a large crowd is not new to them, but they’re aware of the responsibility of performing on an international stage.

An estimated 50 million people around the world could be watching them.

“We have to play good, look good and represent our community well,” said Thomas Kalo, a drum major.

The band will walk the six-mile long parade route along Colorado Avenue in Pasadena.

Band director Brent Biskup is confident these kids are ready. It’s the only band from Texas performing at the parade this year.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Biskup. “It’s something that you will never forget.”

The band is performing a custom arrangement called “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” along with other popular songs.

The band leaves for Pasadena Saturday for Pasadena.