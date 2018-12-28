(CBS NEWS) – Alan Naiman, a Washington state social worker, died of cancer this year. All his life, the 63-year-old was known for his thriftiness, but those closest to him had no clue there was a reason to his frugality. They found out after his death — when Naiman left a surprising $11 million estate to children’s charities, The Associated Press reported.

Naiman’s beneficiaries and best friends were shocked by the amount of money he had saved up. For two decades, he worked for the state Department of Social and Health Services making $67,234 a year. He also worked side gigs to earn extra cash. Sometimes, he worked three jobs at a time.

