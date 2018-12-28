DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Texas man received the Christmas gift of a lifetime from his younger brother Wednesday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Caleb Massengale gave his brother, Ryan, a kidney.

The transplant was performed at Methodist Dallas, where the Massengale brothers are recovering.

Ryan, 31, was born with two kidneys but had one removed when he was two years old.

Over the last few years, however, his remaining kidney began to deteriorate and a transplant became necessary.

Caleb, 23, immediately offered and was the first one tested.

“I’m so proud of him, said Wendy Strait, the mother. “He’s been a good kid his whole life and has always tried to help other people, so I’m not surprised at all. It was never really a question of will you, he’s always been very upfront, just tell me what I need to do.”

The transplant prevents Ryan from having to start dialysis or waiting up to five years on a transplant list.

“It makes me feel good,” said Caleb. “I always try to be a kind person in general in life, so to be able to do this for him is really awesome, because I think if anyone deserves it, it’s him.”

Doctors said it truly saved his life.

“I think his life expectancy as well as his lifestyle is going to change,” said Dr. Richard Dickerman, the transplant surgeon. “It is a life-saving thing that his brother has done for him. He saved his life.”

Ryan will need anti-rejection drugs for life but shouldn’t need any more surgeries.

“Technically, there’s not a benefit for him,” said Ryan. “I mean, yeah, I stick around, but it’s kind of a negative all on his side.”

Caleb will be released from the hospital Friday. Ryan should be home by New Year’s.