FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old was shot during a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to the 1500 block of E. Berry around 2:40 a.m. after a suspect in a white pick-up truck fired shots at vehicles in front of a convenience store.

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

No suspects have been identified yet, police said.