ITALY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage boy died in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ellis County, police say.

Italy Police responded to a multiple vehicle accident southbound on I-35 E, where they found several victims in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy was found dead, police said.

One victim was care flighted to a hospital, while another four were transported by ambulance.

Police are still investigating the accident.