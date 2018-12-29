DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks partnered with a not-for-profit organization for the largest single-day holiday blood drive Saturday.

The Mavericks partnered with Carter Bloodcare. There were 18 buses at the practice facility for the blood drive.

Their goal is to help boost the community’s blood supply before the end of the year.

Many blood centers struggle to get donations this time of the year.

“One donation can help up to three people so you are immediately saving lives and it is a great thing to do,” said Linda Goelzer, a public relations director for Cater Bloodcare.

Donors were given a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming game, a custom t-shirt and a pair of cozy socks.