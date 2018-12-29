ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a motor vehicle in Rowlett Wednesday night, police say.

Rowlett police officers responded to the accident on the 3500 block of Lakeview Parkway around 11:50 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene; however, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim didn’t have any identification but police later identified him as 34-year-old Bernardino Garcia.

Police said they’re seeking assistance of the public in locating Garcia’s family.

If you have any information contact the police department at (972) 412-6200.