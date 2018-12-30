WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of gallons of wastewater spilled at the North Texas Municipal Water District’s site, which eventually flowed into the far northwest area of a lake, district officials say.

The water district had a release of domestic wastewater from the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Plant in Allen that wasn’t fully treated.

According to district officials, the discharge happened last week during a heavy thunderstorm and power outage. The treatment process wasn’t completed because of the power outage.

A little under 28,000 gallons of wastewater spilled at the site and eventually flowed into Lavon Lake.

The water district crews have been sent to the lake to clean up the water. District officials said they have notified government agencies.

The water district has provided treated drinking water. District officials warn that people using private drinking water supply wells within one-half of a mile of the spill site should distill or boil their water.

They warn the public should avoid contact with the waste material in the lake and anyone who has come in contact with it should bathe and wash their clothes thoroughly and as soon as possible.