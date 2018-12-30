TENNESSEE (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas doctor died while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with her family Thursday.

Laila Jiwani, 42, died after a tree fell on her.

A park spokesperson said there was high winds caused it to fall.

Jiwani of Plano was a doctor for Cook Children’s Hospital in Lewisville and north Fort Worth.

The tree not only fell on Jiwani, but also her six-year-old son. He suffered a broken leg.

Doctors told Jiwani’s husband she took most of the impact from the tree, which likely saved their son.