DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died after being shot struggling for a gun that she took from a man’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot Sunday morning in Dallas.

Dallas police found Danielle Shundre Taylor, 32, around 1:00 a.m. on the ground outside of Ruben’s Grocery parking lot on East Red Bird Lane. She had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the owner of a white Kia Optima parked and left his vehicle unlocked when he entered the grocery store. He then saw Taylor take a handgun out of his car and confronted her.

The gun went off, striking Taylor, when the man tried to take his gun out of her pocket.

Taylor was taken to a local hospital where she died moments later.

The man was taken into police custody for questioning. Police said he will be released once there’s a ruling from the Dallas County Grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.