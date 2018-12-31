Filed Under:brine, North Texas, pre-treating highways, txdot, Weather, Winter Weather, Wintry Mix

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – TxDOT began pre-treating highways across North Texas Monday in anticipation of possible freezing rain, ice and/or snow on Wednesday.

Crews in trucks spread a brine mixture with the goal of preventing ice from sticking to the roads.

TxDOT said it’s treating main lanes, bridges and overpasses ahead of the potential wintry weather.

Drivers are asked to be conscious of the trucks on the road and give them plenty of space.

Screen Shot 2018 12 31 at 6.52.09 PM Chance Of Freezing Rain In North Texas Wednesday

TxDOT pre-treats highways (Chopper 11)

CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said Monday night, most of North Texas will get regular rain Wednesday and Thursday, but near the I-35 corridor and west of it, some of that rain could mix in with some freezing rain.

amix Chance Of Freezing Rain In North Texas Wednesday

