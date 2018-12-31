FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released a limited number of tickets for the Wild Card Round of the 2018 Playoffs when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5 at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $115-$560 per seat.

Due to the large season ticket base for Cowboys games, there is a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase.

Fans coming to the game are encouraged to wear white to White Out AT&T Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek is the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.