FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released a limited number of tickets for the Wild Card Round of the 2018 Playoffs when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5 at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $115-$560 per seat.

Due to the large season ticket base for Cowboys games, there is a very limited number of playoff tickets available for purchase.

Fans coming to the game are encouraged to wear white to White Out AT&T Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek is the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tavon Austin #10 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after the Cowboys score during the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

