FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured this morning.

The shooting happened just before 10:00 a.m., on Tierney Road near Rosedale Street.

Tierney Road drive by 1 Drive By Shooting Injures One In East Fort Worth

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBS 11 News)

Police say the victim was driving when someone opened fire on his car — hitting it several times.

The victim was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet and pulled into a nearby parking lot to call for help. He is expected to be okay.

Tierney Road drive by 2 Drive By Shooting Injures One In East Fort Worth

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBS 11 News)

The suspect, who investigators believe escaped by driving into a nearby apartment complex, remains on the run.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or escape vehicle.

