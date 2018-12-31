WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a formal step toward a potential 2020 presidential campaign Monday, announcing through email and social media video that she is forming an exploratory committee to test the viability of a bid for the White House.

“No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,” the 69-year-old Democrat said in a video. “To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”

