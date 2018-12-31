  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:2020 presidential election, 2020 presidential race, Campaign 2020, democrat, Democrats, dfw, Elizabeth Warren, exploratory committee, Senator Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took a formal step toward a potential 2020 presidential campaign Monday, announcing through email and social media video that she is forming an exploratory committee to test the viability of a bid for the White House.

Elizabeth Warren 1067079948 Elizabeth Warren Makes Big Move Toward 2020 Presidential Run

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attends the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network post-midterm election meeting on Capitol Hill November 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“No matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing,” the 69-year-old Democrat said in a video. “To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of the people we love. That’s what I’m fighting for and that’s why today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Full Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

