deadly crash involving Forney family near Abilene on December 26, 2018 (CBS Newspath)

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Olivia Mikulik, a 14-year-old from Forney who was badly injured in a crash the day after Christmas, died early Monday morning at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The crashed happened last Wednesday on State Highway 206 in Cross Plains, southeast of Abilene.

DPS said the driver of a Ford passenger van lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The van, with eight people inside, collided with the Lexus carrying the Mikulik family.

The parents, Bryan and Debra Mikulik died at the scene.

Olivia’s sister Alexa, 15, was rushed to an Abilene hospital after the crash and is reportedly in stable condition.

The driver and a passenger in the van that crossed into the other lanes were also killed.

The other people in the van suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The DPS said it was “raining and wet” at the time of the crash.

