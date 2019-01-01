Filed Under:2 alarm fire, Apartment Fire, Dallas apartment fire, Dallas Fire Rescue, dfw, fire, fire alarm

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Dallas spent part of New Year’s Day fighting a 2-alarm apartment fire in the northwest part of the city.

It was just after 10:15 a.m. when emergency crews were called to the apartment complex in the 9800 block of Harwell Drive, near Walnut Hill Lane and Webb Chapel.

First responders with Dallas Fire Rescue found flames shooting from the roof and smoke could be seen for miles.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s