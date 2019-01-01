DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Dallas spent part of New Year’s Day fighting a 2-alarm apartment fire in the northwest part of the city.

It was just after 10:15 a.m. when emergency crews were called to the apartment complex in the 9800 block of Harwell Drive, near Walnut Hill Lane and Webb Chapel.

First responders with Dallas Fire Rescue found flames shooting from the roof and smoke could be seen for miles.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.