FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It began with a party to celebrate the New Year and ended with a gun battle and an innocent woman shot dead.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at a warehouse on Jones Street, in south Fort Worth.

According to police there were 200 to 300 people inside the warehouse for a party. A some point some people inside began to fight and police say several of them pulled out guns and began shooting.

A woman, who was outside in the parking lot, was hit by gunfire and died on scene. Her name has not been released.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were called to the scene and police say the search for the shooter/shooters continues.