By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Hijab, Muslim family, Reunion Tower, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Muslim mother and daughter they were attacked because they were wearing hijabs at a Dallas’ Reunion Tower on Sunday.

Renee Ayesh said attacker told them to go back to their country and resulted in her daughter suffering a concussion.

Screen Shot 2019 01 01 at 10.12.45 PM Muslim Women Visiting From Oklahoma Say They Were Attacked Outside Reunion Tower: She Hit Me In The Middle Of The Head

Renee Ayesh (CBS 11)

“She’s telling me to go back to my country. ‘Lady I was born here. In the USA, Detroit Michigan,'” said Ayesh.

The Ayeshs— visiting from Oklahoma— had a great time at the observation tower Saturday.

As they were leaving, they say a woman became very upset with them as mom Renee was standing at the exit of the ground floor.

“I stepped in and I told her that there was no reason to be so rude, and not to speak to my mom in that tone of voice, and she said ‘I speak in the…the way I want to. You don’t tell me how to speak.’ She then told me to go back to my country,” said daughter Jenna Ayesh.

Screen Shot 2019 01 01 at 10.11.20 PM Muslim Women Visiting From Oklahoma Say They Were Attacked Outside Reunion Tower: She Hit Me In The Middle Of The Head

Jenna Ayesh (CBS 11)

They say the woman went on to curse at them, using a slur for the hijab.

“I’m like, This is my country. I am an American. She said that’s why you wear this scarf on your head because you’re an American. I’m like, ‘Yes. I’m an American Muslim.’ She’s like ‘go back to India’,” she said.

Eventually, the name-calling turned physical. Jenna says the woman slapped her outside Reunion Tower.

“She hit me in the middle of the head. At this point my eyes, I couldn’t see anything. Everything was blurry,” said Jenna. “By this time, she had me by my scarf. She pulled it off. She started pulling my hair.”

Jenna ended up going to the hospital, where she was told she has a concussion.

They also reported the woman to Dallas Police.

“Okay I’m Muslim but I’m still American. I have just as much right as anybody to be here,” said Renee.

The women say they’re not out for revenge.

They say if they hope to educate the attacker and others about the hijab and their religion.

