NEW ORLEANS (CBS SPORTS) – No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Texas square off on the gridiron in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night, and the Bulldogs already have the play of the day.

Prior to the game, Bevo, the mascot of the Longhorns, saw Uga sharing his sideline and was none too pleased with the Bulldogs mascot.

Let’s break down this video a bit. When you crank up the audio, it’s clear that Bevo had is eyes on Uga before he came on camera. Because of that, it’s safe to assume that the Sugar Bowl nearly turned into the Running of the Bulls, Bourbon Street style. With the Texas Longhorn steer serving as the lone opponent to his human challengers.

READ FULL CBS SPORTS COVERAGE HERE

 

