NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby boy not due until March, made an early entrance at 3:49 a.m. New Year’s Day at Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Mom Sonalben Shekhada and dad R.S. Shekhada hadn’t picked out a name just yet, because he wasn’t due until late March!

Baby Shekhada made an early entrance into this world at just 28 weeks, 3 days, weighing in at 2 pounds 7.5 ounces.

Mom and dad are pictured here with Baby Shekhada in the NICU, where he is doing well.

Mom, dad, and big brother are glad he’s here, even if it is a little earlier than planned!

The first baby of 2019 for Texas Health Resources was Olivia Rose Thomas, born at 12:31 a.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

In Fort Worth, the first babies in the system were Amelia Marie Brooks, born at 1:48 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and Angel Katina T. Brown, born at 3:19 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.