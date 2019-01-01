PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends will say goodbye Wednesday to a North Texas mother and pediatrician killed by a falling tree.

Dr. Laila Jiwani, 42, of Plano, was hiking last Thursday with her husband and three children in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee when high winds knocked a tree down.

Her husband said she took the brunt of the impact while saving her son’s life.

Dr. Jiwani, whose funeral is Wednesday in Dallas, worked for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.