WEATHERWINTER WEATHER POSSIBLE | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Dr. Laila Jiwani, East Tennessee, fallen tree, Fort Worth, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, High Winds, Hiking, Pediatrician, Texas

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends will say goodbye Wednesday to a North Texas mother and pediatrician killed by a falling tree.

Dr. Laila Jiwani, 42, of Plano, was hiking last Thursday with her husband and three children in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in East Tennessee when high winds knocked a tree down.

afam North Texas Pediatrician Killed By Falling Tree In Great Smoky Mountains To Be Laid To Rest

Laila Jiwani and family (Ashley Cobbel Acks – Facebook)

Her husband said she took the brunt of the impact while saving her son’s life.

Dr. Jiwani, whose funeral is Wednesday in Dallas, worked for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s