ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth woman is in the Arlington Jail charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash early New Year’s morning.

Arlington Police said the crash happened in the 4800 block of US 287 Highway exit ramp to West Interstate Highway 20 around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe both vehicles were on the exit ramp from northbound US 287 onto westbound IH-20, when the driver of a one vehicle, Elizabeth Stratton, 35, “failed to maintain a lane and struck another passenger vehicle, pushing it into a concrete pillar.”

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pillar, a man in his 40’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

His identity has not been released.

Police said they are not ready to release Stratton’s mug shot.

The Arlington Police Department is requesting if anyone witnessed the accident to contact Detective Szatkowski at 817-459-5786 with information.